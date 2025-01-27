26th ASEAN Regional Forum Heads of Defence Universities , Colleges , Institutions Meeting successfully concluded

The 26th ASEAN Regional Forum Heads of Defense Universities/Colleges/Institutions Meeting (ARF HDUCIM) officially commenced on 23rd January at the Galle Face Hotel, Colombo Sri Lanka, marking the beginning of a journey dedicated to exchanging information on the academic orientations of the respective defence educational institutions.

General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) hosted this year's event. Presidents, Commandants, and Directors of defence educational institutions from participating countries lead delegation of their Defence Universities, Colleges and Institutions to this important conclave. The Forum contained 03 main sessions and several bilateral meetings aiming to foster collaboration and mutual learning among defence education institutions worldwide.

This year, the meeting carried the theme "Defence Education in an Era of Transition", reflecting the challenges and opportunities faced by defence education systems in an increasingly complex global security environment. The meeting also included the subthemes: “Influence of Critical Technologies on Defence Leadership”, “Responding to Climate Change and Systemic Risks” and “Achieving Energy Security through an Integrated Response to Energy Transitions” allowing the participants to share their experiences on security education and research and other relevant areas to enhance mutual understanding and resolutions.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekera (Retd) graced the inaugural event on Day 1 as the Chief Guest and made the keynote address highlighting the importance of gaining access to this important mechanism in the ASEAN as it represents one of the key sectoral bodies under the purview of ASEAN Political Security Council while emphasizing the importance of Defence Education and Regional Cooperation.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) attended as a special guest. KDU Chancellor General Shantha Kottegoda (Retd) , Additional Secretary – Defence at the Defence Ministry, Director General of Southeast Asia and Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Air Force Commander, IGP and distinguished invitees were also present at the inaugural session.

Chairman of the meeting, KDU Vice Chancellor Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara and the Co-Chairman - Vice Rector of Cambodian National Defence University - Lt Gen Mony Var received the special guests at the opening ceremony.

The Forum explored the insights under the Influence of Critical Technologies on Defence Leadership at session 01 of the meeting.

The Day 02 of the Forum was graced by Hon. Minister Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

The Forum's agenda for Day 02 included discussions addressing systemic risks, and global challenges and explored the energy transitions and their critical role in ensuring sustainable and secure energy strategies globally.

The Forum also included bilateral meetings to foster deeper ties and strategic partnerships between defence education institutions. By exchanging ideas and best practices, the participating nations aim to enhance their collective ability to address emerging security challenges.

All the participating countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Lao PDR, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Timor Leste, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka actively involved in the discussions reflecting a collective commitment to achieve impactful results. The diverse participation underscores the Forum's commitment to foster understanding and collaboration in international security education.

Members of the diplomatic corps including High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Consular Generals, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism were among the distinguished guests on the opening ceremony of the second day.

The conference successfully concluded with a formal closing ceremony. The KDU Vice Chancellor officially handed over the Chairmanship of the Forum to the incoming Chairman of the 27th ARF HDUCIM, Lieutenant General Mony Var, and the Vice Rector of Cambodian National Defence University. Lieutenant General Mony Var shared his remarks highlighting the vision for the next meeting, emphasizing continuity in the shared goals of regional cooperation and the strengthening of defence education frameworks.

The ceremony concluded with vote of Thanks delivered by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of KDU, Major General Chinthaka Wickramasinghe, expressing gratitude to all participants, organizers, and supporting personnel for their dedication to the success of the forum.

The 26th ARF HDUCIM reaffirmed its commitment to fostering regional partnerships. As the world grapples with complex security dynamics, this initiative of ARF HDUCIM serves as a vital platform to promote mutual understanding and peaceful conflict resolution, contributing to global peace and stability. Together, these discussions aim to adapt defence education and practices to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.