Community outreach in Toronto under Clean Sri Lanka National Programme

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto conducted its first voluntary community outreach under the Clean Sri Lanka National Programme recently in Scarborough, assisting Sri Lankan Canadian Community with their consular requirements. Over 800 people visited the Consular Mobil Service throughout the day.

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Toronto briefed the community members on the vision and the objectives of Clean Sri Lanka National Programme, affirming that the Post has incorporated the priorities and guiding principles of the programme in its plan of action in order to provide a better service to the world's largest and growing overseas Sri Lankan community. Further, he commended the continued support and contribution of the staff of the Consulate General in implementing this national programme.

This community engagement was carried out with the voluntary support of the staff of the Consulate General on a day outside the regular workweek, at zero cost to the Government of Sri Lanka. Canada-Sri Lanka Business Convention provided the business venue for the event and extended great hospitality to the people attended.