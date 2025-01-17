Courtesy Call by Mr. Charles Callanan, Director, South Asia Multi-Country Office, UNOPS, on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Mr. Charles Callanan, Director of the South Asia Multi-Country Office of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office. The discussion focused on strengthening collaboration between UNOPS and the Government of Sri Lanka in key development areas. The meeting covered initiatives to enhance digitalization in critical sectors, improve governance, and address environmental and logistical challenges.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to modernize Sri Lanka’s healthcare sector through digital solutions to improve accessibility and efficiency. Mr. Callanan assured UNOPS’ support for this initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance health service delivery. Dr. Amarasuriya also acknowledged UNOPS' contributions to the government of Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Ms. Subashini Silva, Deputy Director of the United Nations & Human Rights Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.