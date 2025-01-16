“Voice of plantation people organization” members meet the Prime Minister

A special meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and members of the Voice of plantation people organization was held at the Prime Minister's Office today (16).

In this meeting, issues related to fundamental rights including land, housing and education of Malaiyaha plantation workers, a marginalized community of Tamils living in the Southern and Western provinces of the country were discussed.

The Prime Minister paid special attention to the declaration of basic demands of the Malaiyaha people and said that she would directly intervene in the matter of education and vocational training facilities of their children. “The demands regarding infrastructure facilities, land and housing will be referred to the relevant minister and solutions will be provided”, said the Prime Minister.

A group of members including Mr. Anthony Jesudasan, Executive Director of the Voice of plantation people organization, Ms. Raveena Hasanthi, Programme Director, and Ms. Rajan, National Programme Coordinator participated in this discussion.