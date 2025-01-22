RO plant at Bomaluwa Viharaya, Anuradhapura declared open for community use

The Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, built as part of the Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) Project by the Navy's Research and Development Unit, was declared open at Bomaluwa Viharaya in the sacred city of Anuradhapura yesterday (21).

The facility was inaugurated by Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jagath Kumara and Human Resources Director of Bodyline (Pvt) Ltd., Ms. Senarath. Members of Venerable Maha Sangha including Atamasthanadipathi and Chief Sanghanayake of “Nuwara Kalaviya,” Most Venerable Pallegama Sirisumana Rathanapala Hemarathana Nayake Thero invoked blessings on this occasion.

The project, carried out with the initiatives of the Ministry of Health and industrial expertise of the Research and Development Unit, was funded by Bodyline (Pvt) Ltd. of MAS. Also, the facility marked the 1077th unit delivered under the NSR Project. This RO plant has a daily purification capacity of 15000 liters, providing safe drinking water to the members of Venerable Maha Sangha at Boaluwa Viharaya and devotees visiting Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi. It will also provide water for devotees to offer Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.

Later, the first purified water from the RO plant was reverently presented to the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in a meaningful act.