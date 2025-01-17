Saudi Arabian Ambassador and Chief Observer of the Election Observation Mission of the European Union (EU) Meet Prime Minister

H.E. Khalid Hamoud Nasser Alkahtani, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka, and Mr. José Ignacio Sánchez Amor, Chief Observer of the Election Observation Mission of the European Union (EU) and Member of the European Parliament, met with the Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday (16).

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government's primary objective in the first two years is to uplift the economy. Areas such as trade, tourism, and administration are also being prioritized.

H.E. Carmen Moreno, Ambassador of the European Union to Sri Lanka, and the Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to Sri Lanka, accompanied Mr. Sánchez Amor. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office also participated in the meeting.