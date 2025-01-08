“Science becomes an essential part of every child's education. The Government plays a crucial role in supporting and advancing scientific education and research in Sri Lanka” - PM

The Ceremonial Induction of the Sri Lanka Association for the Advancement of Science was held at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo on January 7th. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya participated as the Chief Guest.

In this ceremony, Prof. Udeni P. Nawagamuwa was appointed as the President for the year 2025 of SLAAS, which is the largest science association in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that,"As Sri Lanka's foremost scientific body, SLAAS represents a diverse and dynamic community with over 5,000 members spanning various disciplines. SLAAS is a true testament to the richness and breadth of Sri Lanka's scientific landscape.

SLAAS consistently fosters the growth of science and technology, equipping future generations of scientists with the tools and knowledge to address both local and global challenges. As we celebrate this accomplishment, we must also recognize our challenges and focus on areas for development. A vibrant intellectual community, strong research and development infrastructure, and opportunities and mentoring for younger researchers are essential for a country's development.

However, if we reflect on our own situation, we must acknowledge that we cannot be happy with our current status quo. Our research culture doesn’t really reward innovation and creativity. Our researchers become too instrumental, often focusing on promotion schemes rather than the love of knowledge and curiosity about the world around us. Science becomes an essential part of every child's education. Science education and research must, while ensuring theoretical and methodological rigor, also make sure that it's impactful. This is vital for our country.

The Government plays a crucial role in supporting and advancing scientific education and research in Sri Lanka. We cannot be satisfied with the role we are currently playing. Our government has articulated a comprehensive approach to advancing science and technology in Sri Lanka. Our policy framework, titled Quantum Leap, emphasizes the government's pivotal role in leading science and technology initiatives.

This structure aims to ensure that Sri Lanka remains or becomes a hub of scientific discovery and technological progress. Additionally, our government has unveiled a science and technology policy framework, underscoring our dedication to prioritizing science and research as essential drivers of economic recovery and national development."