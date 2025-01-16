Secretary to the President Meets UAE Ambassador

A meeting took place today (16) at the Presidential Secretariat between Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, and Khaled Nasser AlAmeri, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka.

During the discussions, Ambassador AlAmeri reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to providing continued support for Sri Lanka's economic development. He also highlighted the importance of further strengthening the existing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Ambassador Khaled Nasser AlAmeri also pointed out that, under the new political framework, there are now better investment opportunities for UAE investors in Sri Lanka. He further mentioned that, in the past, Sri Lanka did not offer a conducive environment for investments.

He noted that approximately 150,000 Sri Lankans are currently employed in the UAE, and expressed hope to further expand these job opportunities, as well as to create new employment prospects for Sri Lankan professionals.

The Ambassador also highlighted that the UAE is ready to expand its trade relations with Sri Lanka and looks forward to entering into new agreements in this regard.

Additionally, the Ambassador extended an invitation to President Anura Kumara Disanayake to meet with UAE leaders and investors, stating that such interactions would serve as a good platform to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.