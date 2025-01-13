Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province and in Anuradhapura district.