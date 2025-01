Withdrawn of the flood warning - Irrigation Department

Flood warnings issued by the Hydrology and Disaster Management Division of the Irrigation Department from 19th of January for the following rivers are hereby withdrawn.



Mahaweli River

Kala Oya

Deduru Oya

The Department of Irrigation is constantly monitoring the changes in the rainfall conditions across the Island and the changes in the water levels of major rivers and all the arrangement has been made to issue prior warnings and information of flood situation as necessary, it need arises.