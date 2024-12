A special meeting between Minister Bimal Ratnayake and the Indian High Commissioner

His Excellency Santosh Jha, the Indian High Commissioner, met with the Minister Bimal Rathnayake, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, at the Ministry for a brief discussion yesterday.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner expressed concern over Sri Lanka's current economic situation and pledged India's support to foster a strong, long-term relationship with its neighbouring country.