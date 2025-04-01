Ambassador of the Czech Republic Meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Her Excellency Ms. Dr. Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Sri Lanka, met with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at Temple Trees on 25th of March. The meeting underscored the longstanding friendship between the two nations and explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya welcomed Ambassador Zigova and acknowledged the Czech Republic’s continued support for Sri Lanka. In response, Ambassador Zigova commended the new government’s commitment to democratic governance and its successful execution of two peaceful elections, reflecting political stability and public trust.

Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties. Ambassador Zigova emphasized the importance of existing agreements and reiterated her government’s willingness to expand collaboration in key areas. Particular attention was given to discuss the posibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on science and education, aimed at building academic partnerships, research collaboration, and knowledge exchange between institutions in both countries.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya highlighted the "Clean Sri Lanka Programme," a nationwide initiative dedicated to environmental conservation and urban sustainability. Additionally, the two dignitaries discussed prospects for enhancing tourism, with the Prime Minister inviting more Czech visitors to experience Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and growing eco-tourism sector.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Embassy of the Czech Republic to Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Mr. P.R.S.S. Gunaratna, Director General of the Europe & North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.