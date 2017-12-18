Several spells of light showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, today (27th Dec.), Met. Department predicts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75mm) can be expected in the Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty wind (40 kmph) can be expected in northern half of the island and Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.