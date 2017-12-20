Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island today (29th Dec.).

However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle, and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

In addition, fairly strong gusty wind (40-50 kmph) can be expected in Ampara, Hambantota and Monaragala districts while misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.