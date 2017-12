A new special development program titled ‘Samurdhi Shakthi’ will be launched by the Ministry of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage in early January next year.

The aim of this project is to uplift the Samurdhi beneficiary families and promote their children’s abilities and most of the under-privileged people will be benefitted from this program, Minister S.B. Dissanayake said.

Speaking at ceremony held recently at Kandy, the minister said steps have been taken to strengthen the Samurdhi Banks by promoting activities of officials and the members of the movement.