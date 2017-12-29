Mainly fair weather will continue over most provinces of the island.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
Dry weather with colder nights and mornings can expect over most parts of the island. Ground frost can be expected at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.
