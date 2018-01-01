The government has taken steps to promote the export of agricultural products by enhancing Trincomalee Port, the Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, Anura Dissanayake disclosed today.

Describing development activities related to Moragahakanda multi-purpose irrigation project, Mr. Dissanayake said that Polonnaruwa – Trincomalee highway is being developed to reach the destinations within one hour.

“Though we have faced rice shortage at present due to unexpected severe weather conditions including instant floods and droughts, from new irrigated lands from the Moragahakanda Project will have surplus food production including paddy and tropical fruits.

Hence, Sri Lanka can reassure regain the states of self-sufficiency in rice and higher production of tropical fruits in export quality, he added.

However, Mahaweli farmers shown their ability in the production of exportable fruits by producing more than half of the exported local food varieties.