A decrease of prevailing showery condition over the island is expected after today.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Gall, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Uva province and Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.