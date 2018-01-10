Ground frost can be expected at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning in upcoming days, Met. Department says.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

However, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 30-40 kmph) can be expected in Uva Province and in Kurunegala, Kegalle, Gampaha and Hambanthota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.