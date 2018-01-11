One more project of the Army-initiated ‘Ranaviru Haritha Arana’ programme, to be in consistent with the ongoing national ‘Wana Ropa’ project, declared by HE the President in accordance with ‘Haritha Gammana’ concept, got underway on Friday (12th Jan.) at the 66 Division Headquarters in Pooneryn, by planting some 1500 ‘Kumbuk’ saplings covering a distance of 30 km from Nalankatti to Paranthan along (B 357) road.



Major General Duminda Keppetiwalana, GOC, 66 Division commencing the initiative as the Chief Guest for the occasion, symbolically planted the first sapling and inaugurated the project, together with Pooneryn Divisional Secretary, Officer In Charge, Pooneryn Police station, officials of the Road Development Authority, Forest Conservation Department, Ceylon Electricity Board and a host of Senior Officers of the 66 Division, Principal and students of Sri Vigneshwara Vidyalaya who were present at the inauguration.

In the meantime, GOC, 66 Division under the guidance of Major General Ajith Kariyakarawana, Commander, Security Forces - Kilinochchi (SF-KLN) contributed to the project by distributing ‘Kumbuk’ saplings among students and civilians in the Pooneryn area.

Those ‘Kumbuk’ saplings were provided to the project by the authorities of Road Development Authority, Forest Conservation Department and Ceylon Electricity Board.