Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake stated that the Ministry of Social Empowerment, Welfare will also provide assistance to the people, whose houses were damaged due to the gusting winds recently in Divulapitiyaa area, in addition to the Rs. 10,000 relief provided by the government.

The Ministry of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage will also provide Rs. 10,000 through the Social Security Fund to the affected people in Divulapitiya, Kotadeniyawa and Badalgama.

Under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's instructions, the Home Affairs Ministry has taken measures to give an advance of Rs. 10,000 out of the total full compensation to the residents of every affected house from Monday. The total amount is to be provided after completion of the preparations of relevant evaluations.

The gale force winds blew across the area on last Friday completely damaged 190 houses in 13 Grama Niladhari divisions in Divulapitiya. More than 400 houses were partially damaged and over 2800 people have been affected. Two houses in the Attanagalla Divisional Secretariat Division were also damaged affecting 14 people.

A special team of Sri Lanka Army has been deployed to assist the affected people and to restore normalcy.