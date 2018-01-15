The Jaffna International Trade Fair, the multi-faceted gateway to the North bringing together traders and business to a wide range of opportunities, is to take the Northern peninsula by storm from January 26- 28.

The ninth edition of the annual event, aptly named the Gateway to the North will be the meeting hotspot for traders and business, both local and international. The one stop shop for businesses in the rapidly developing Northern peninsula, the trade fair will host close to 350 stalls on a wide range of products and services.

Organized and managed each January, by Lanka Exhibition & Conference Services (Pvt) Ltd (LECS) in association with the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Yarlpanam (CCIY) with the support of the Jaffna Municipal Council, the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau and International Business Council, will be endorsed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Consulate General of India in Jaffna, National Chamber of Exporters and ASSOCHAM of India.

The multiproduct trade fair is considered to be ‘The Event’ for businesses looking to expand to the North while businesses in the region are given the opportunity and the stepping stone to expand beyond its borders and work shoulder to shoulder with major players in any given industry.

Attracting an average of 60,000 visitors each year, the event will have over 2,500 products on discount with entertainment and opportunities for all age groups. An amusement park with a children’s play area, a wide range of food and beverages and an hourly raffle draw with exciting prizes.

A special delegation from India sponsored and hosted by ASSOCHAM of India (The Associated Chamber of Commerce in India) will also take part in the trade fair this year exploring trade and investment opportunities the Northern peninsula.