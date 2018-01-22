A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected in the Eastern and Uva provinces from tonight.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Western coastal areas.

Colder nights and mornings can expect in the Northern, Eastern and North-central Provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.