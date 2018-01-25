Two new manufacturing facilities of the Sri Lanka Air Force were declared open on Thursday (25th January). The newly established rubberized coir mattress manufacturing facility and waste paper recycling facility, established at the Air Force Base in Katunayake were declared open by the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy during a ceremony yesterday.

According to Air Force media, the two manufacturing units have been established with the intention of producing rubberized coir mattresses and paper products for the Air Force.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior SLAF officers including the Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Vice Marshal AM De Zoysa and a large number of other rank personnel.