Another rainy spell is expected over the country during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Uva Province and Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls (about 100mm) can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Western provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.