The country’s first biodegradable and compostable food wrapping sheets and bags approved by the Central Environmental Authority manufactured by Plastic Packaging Pte Ltd (PPP) has been introduced to super centers.

Over 10 million such biodegradable and compostable food wrapping sheets and bags manufactured by Plastic Pakaging Pte Ltd (PPP) are currently used by Sri Lankan major super centers under the brand name `Naturplus’.



The certified food wrapping sheets are currently available in all leading supermarkets. In addition, the PPP also exports their products to the UK market and plans to expand by catering to few other foreign markets during this year.

The government banned the using of 20-micron polythene lunch sheets in Sri Lanka from September 1, 2017 and strictly re-imposed the ban with effect from January this year, considering the massive environmental pollution in the country.

The 30 –year old Plastic Pakaging Pvt Ltd (PPP) confirms that `Naturplus’ bags do not contain any polythene and it has been certified in Belgium by Vincotte with the OK compost home and seedling logo.

Speaking to Daily News Business PPP, Chairman Mervyn Dias said the certification is given by Vincotte after testing the products in independent labs.

He said the certification is granted with all relevant reports highlighting that the bags would get composted in industrial units and in home composting units within a very short period and it does not pollute the environment such as polythene papers that takes over 500 years to get composted. The PPP further says that the biodegradable and compostable standard food wrapping sheets and bags are 100% environmentally friendly and suggests consumers throw the food wrapping sheets in the home compost bin after using.

Meanwhile, CEA invited countrywide all manufacturers and importers of biodegradable and compostable products to be registered with the Central Environmental Authority since all manufacturers and importers of biodegradable and compostable products have to comply with the standards specified by the Sri Lanka Standard Institution (SLSI).