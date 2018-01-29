Sri Lanka Army troops serving in the Northern region carried out several public welfare programs over the weekend in view of the 70th Independence Anniversary. According to Army media, troops of 59, 64 and 68 Divisions and the Forward Maintenance Area - Mullaithivu (FMA-MLT) under the Security Force Headquarters - Mullaithivu (SFHQ-MLT) volunteered to donate blood to the blood bank of the Base Hospital in Mullaithivu on Sunday (04th February).

Troops of the 59, 64 and 68 Divisions also distributed about 1200 plants of economic value such as Jak, Tamarind and Mahogany among the people in the region.

Troops of the 68 Division in coordination with the ' A Samarasinghe Optometrists' of Colombo organized a mobile eye clinic at Puthukkudiyiruppu Madya Maha Vidyalaya premises in Puthukkudiyiruppu on the same day (04th Sunday). More than 350 pairs of glasses were distributed to people with visual impairments during the clinic.

Meanwhile troops of 57, 65 and 66 Divisions of the Security Force Headquarters - Kilinochchi (SFHQ-KLN) attended a Shramadana Campaign (Self-help) on Saturday (03rd February) to clean up the wards and the hospital premises of the Kilinochchi District Hospital. More than 500 Army personnel attended the program. They also distributed fresh fruits to the patients receiving treatment there. The Kilinochchi troops also volunteered to donate blood to replenish stocks of the hospital's Blood Bank.

Shramadana programs launched by the Kilinochchi troops on Saturday also saw hospitals in Mullankavil, Akkarayankulam, Mallavi, Pooneryn, Kilinochchi, Urathipuram and Varavil being cleaned. Troops provided lunch and refreshments to the patients of these hospitals as well.