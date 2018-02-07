Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island.

However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.





Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Western, North-western, Northern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and thepublic is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.