A group of children of War Heroes of the Gajaba Regiment (GR) of the Sri Lanka Army were awarded with educational incentives including financial scholarships during a ceremony held at the GR Regimental Centre in Saliyapura on Tuesday (13th Feb.).

According to Army media, the incentives were presented to these children under the 'Gajaba Viru Saviya 2018' project of the Gajaba Regiment.

Under the project 50 children of fallen, differently-able and medically unfit War Heroes who had excelled at the Grade 5 scholarship and GCE O/L examinations and those selected to enter universities for higher education were presented with scholarships.

Accordingly, each Grade 5 scholarship student will receive Rs 1500.00 per month for a period of one year while those studying for the GCE A/L after successfully completing the GCE O/L exam would also receive Rs 1500.00 per month for two years. University entrants will receive a scholarship of Rs 5000/= per month for three years. In addition, 500 students of War Hero families were also presented with gift packs of school accessories, each worth about Rs.3000.00 during the ceremony. The Seva Vanitha Unit of the GR Regiment and well-wishers had provided sponsorship for the project which is carried out annually with the intention to uplift the educational standards of War Hero children.

Major General Shavendra Silva, Colonel of the Regiment, GR and Adjutant General of the Sri Lanka Army, Seva Vanitha officials, senior Army officers and a large number of military personnel were present at the ceremony.