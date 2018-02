Under the leadership of President Maithripala Sirisena, the government has implemented pilot project in rural areas to address the issues of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The national health promotion program titled ‘Ape Suwaya – Rate Saviya’ (Our Health – Country’s Strength) will be implemented from this month in Polonnaruwa, Kalutara, Monaragala, Badulla, Batticoloa, and Kilinochchi Districts.

This program will be conducted by the Presidential Secretariat in collaboration with agencies belonging to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine.