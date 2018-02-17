The 36th consecutive ‘A18 (ARCHITECT 2018)’ one of the most looked forward trade exhibition in the country and Annual Sessions of Architect 2018 was inaugurated by President Maithripala Sirisena at BMICH yesterday. The event will conclude on February 25.

The Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka was the guest of honour.

“Sri Lanka should be able to share architectural expertise with other nations, whilst also gain new knowledge and know-hows,” said President of the SLIA Archt. D. H. Wijewardane. “Sri Lanka soon would be one of the best countries to invest in with great development in architecture.”

The theme ‘Architecture to represent people and place’ addresses this concern very well. Archt. Thomas Vonier, the President of the International Union of Architects (UIA) mentioned that architecture has seen great revolution in the world and plays a very important role in bringing together people and place.

Archt. Thomas Vonier is a renowned professional in the architectural industry with global experience and has led many ground-breaking researches for many US delegations which have brought about significant revolutionary results.