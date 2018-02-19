A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected from 24th of February.

Several spells of light showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota District.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m.

Quite colder night and morning can be expected and the misty conditions can also be expected at some places particularly in the southern half of the island during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.