A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected from today.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-45 kmph) can be expected in Northern half of the island and in Hambantota district.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.