The wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka has intensified in to a low-pressure area and likely to develop further. It is located to the south of Sri Lanka and likely to move west-northwest ward. Under the influence of the system, showers or thundershowers with cloudy conditions are expected to continue over most parts of the island.



Strong gusty winds (up to 50-60 kmph) can be expected particularly over Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-50kmph) are likely elsewhere.





Heavy falls (above 100 mm) can be expected at some places particularly in Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

As well under the influence of the system, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Mulathiv via Hambantota, Batticaloa and Trincomalee is high.

Therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture into theses sea areas during the next 48 hrs. Naval communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.