The low-pressure area in the south of Sri Lanka is now located to the south-west of Sri Lanka. It is likely to develop further and move to west- Northwestward, towards the Arabian Sea.

Under the influence of the system, showers or thundershowers with cloudy conditions are expected to continue over most parts of the island and surrounding sea areas.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 50 kmph) can be expected particularly over North and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Matale and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly heavy falls (75-100 mm) can be expected at some places particularly in Eastern, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Colombo via Galle will be rough at times as the wind speed increase up to 60 kmph at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.