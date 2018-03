The Labour Department has taken immediate steps to expedite conducting investigations and taking legal action against institutions, which are not granting legitimate rights and privileges to their employees, the Commissioner General of Labour A. Wimalaweera told NEWS.LK, the Government’s Official News Portal of Sri Lanka.





Mr. Wimalaweera further said that the institutions, which are not contributing to the Employees Trust Fund (ETF) and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and do not granting the employees’ rights, will be inspected by the officials under this new program.





According to this program, the department will increase the number of inspections to 90, 000 from 75,000 per annum.







He further added that it will take quick actions to prosecute the employers, who neglect the contribution to the EPF and ETF.