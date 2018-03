The Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) commenced the purchasing of 2018 Maha harvest in the Eastern Province and collected 2, 000 Metric tons under the guaranteed price up to date, PMD Chairman M.B. Dissanayake told the NEWS.LK.

Mr. Dissanayake further said that since Maha harvest in the Southern Province also commenced simultaneously, the PMB has taken steps to start paddy purchasing activity from tomorrow that province.

Commenting on market price of the paddy, the Chairman said farmers are reluctant to sell paddy to PMB due to high price prevail in the open market.

However, PMB is ready to buy Nadu and Samba rice Rs. 38 and 41 per kilo respectively. And 2, 000 stores are keeping ready for storage of paddy.