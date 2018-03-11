The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) in a report released has recommended measures for state institutions to take in empowering women in Sri Lanka's informal sector.The HRCSL last week launched the report "Empowering women in the Informal Sector: A Human Rights Agenda" to mark the International Women's Day 2018.

The report is compiled based on round table discussions held by the HRCSL Head Office in Colombo and also by the Commission's ten Regional Offices on International Women's Day 2017 on the above theme and contains the views and proposals put forward by the women in informal economic fields and the other representatives of public and civil organizations.

The primary objective of the Commission is to achieve improvement of the women who are engaged in informal economic fields, through persuasion of state institutions to act taking into consideration the recommendations made herein when policies are framed and implemented by them.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka said it will monitor the implementation of the recommendations and in case of any infringement of these recommendations, the aggrieved parties may lodge complaints with regard to such infringement and the HRCSL has the authority, under the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka Act, to investigate on its own into the complaints lodged with regard to such infringements.

Full report can be downloaded from HRCSL website