Light showers will occur in the Ampara and Hambantota district.
Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island except Eastern province and Jaffna district after 2.00 p.m.
