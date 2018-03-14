The Law and Order Ministry in a media release announced that there are several platforms available for the public to lodge complaints of illegal surveillance and harassment.The Ministry said, from time to time, it has been made aware of alleged incidents of harassment and illegal surveillance of the public, including human rights defenders and victims of human rights violations including members of the families of missing persons.

"The Government of Sri Lanka is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens, at all times, and will ensure that any incident brought to the notice of the Sri Lanka Police is treated with utmost seriousness and investigated in keeping with the applicable laws," the media statement said.

Accordingly, if any member of the public is subjected to, or is made aware of instances of intimidation, illegal surveillance of civilians, or harassment by any individual or group of persons, kindly use the following mechanisms to lodge a complaint with any or all of the following.

National Police Commission -1960 (hotline), 0115 107 722

Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka - 1996(hotline) 0112 505 575

.Special Investigations Unit of the Sri Lanka Police - 119 (hotline)