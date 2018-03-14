Prevailing showery condition is expected to reduce gradually within the next few days, particularly from 20th March, the Met. Department says.

Issuing the today weather forecast, the department said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces today after 2.00 p. m.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning, it further said.

According to the today’s marine weather forecast, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the deep-sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Winds will be easterly to North-easterly in direction and speed will be 25-35kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.