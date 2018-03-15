Prevailing showery condition is expected to reduce gradually within the next few days (from today).

Light showers may occur at Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the deep-sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Winds will be easterly to north-easterly in direction and speed will be 20-30kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Jaffna to Negombo via Puttalam.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.