Today, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
A change in the prevailing dry weather is expected from tomorrow (25th March), particularly in the eastern parts of the island, Met. Department said.
