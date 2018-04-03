Decisions taken by the Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting held on 03.04.2018

1. Amendments to Chemical Weapons Convention Act No. 58 of 2007 (Document No. 08 )

Proponent :- H.E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment

Description :- In accordance with the Chemical Weapons convention Act No.58 of 2008, Minister of Industries has been mentioned as Minister in charge of the subject. Since the Chemical Weapons Convention is directly linked to National Security, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to instruct Legal Draftsman to amend this Act altering the Minister in charge as Minister of Defence.

Proposed Amendments to the Laws related to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (Document No.14)

Proponent :- Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by Prime Minister to update the laws related to Central Bank activities in Sri Lanka in order to establish the autonomy by formalizing the administrative process.

Providing Monthly Allowance to adult citizens over 100 years of age (Document No.19)

Proponent :- S.B Dissanayake, Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare and Kandyan Heritage

Description :- It was decided by the Cabinet of Ministers to provide a monthly allowance of Rs.5000/- to all the adult citizens over 100 years of age with the view of verifying their living Security and welfare.

Amendments to Maternity Benefits Ordinance No 32 of 1939 and Shop and Office Employees (formalizing the service and wages) Act no 19 of 1954 (Document No.20)

Proponent :- W.D.J. Seneviratne, Minister of Labour and Trade Union Relations

Description :- It has been identified the necessity the correction of discriminations of the regulations in Maternity Benefits Ordinance No.32 of 1939 and Shop and Office Employees Act no 19 of 1954. Cabinet of Ministers decided to publish the draft bills, prepared by the legal draftsman, in the Gazette and afterwards to submit it to the Parliament for approval.

Development of Science and Technology Cooperation among the Regional Countries of Bay of Bengal (BIMSTEC) (Document No.24)

Proponent :- Susil Premajayantha, Minister of Science, Technology and Research

Description :- At the Second conference of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi- Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), it was decided to establish a Technology Transfer Facility in Sri Lanka. Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Minister of Science, Technology and Research to sign the Memorandum of Association, prepared for this process and to allocate provisions.

Reservation of an allotment of land for a Play Ground and to build a Community Hall in Beruwala Badanagoda Area (Document No.25)

Proponent :- (Dr.) Rajitha Senarathne, Minister of Health Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Dr. Rajitha Senarahtne, submitted for the acquisition of 127.6 perches of a land named Pallegodawatta, administrated by Namunukula State Plantation Company in order to Construct a community hall and a Play ground.

The project to increase the efficiency in Public Sector. (Document No.28)

Proponent :- Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Finance and Mass Media

Description :- World Banka and European Union have agreed to provide a loan facility of US $ 60 million and a donation of US $ 10 respectively , for strengthening the Government Institutions and developing their proficiency . The proposal submitted by the Minister of Finance and Mass Media to provide the allocation of funds for this process.

Vehicles for Government Institutions (Document No.30)

Proponent :- Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Finance and Mass Media

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers has already decided to purchase vehicles or obtain vehicles on Operation Lease basis or Financial Lease basis for Government Institutions. Approval was given by the Cabinet of Ministers to issue Circular Instructions introducing criteria which should be followed during the each process of purchasing / obtaining vehicles.

Amendment of Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 (Document No.31)

Proponent :- Rishad Bathiudeen, Minister of Industry and Commerce

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers decided to amend Section 5,9 and 10 of Companies Act No 07 of 2007. Due to these amendments, Companies Registrar will be authorized to order a company to change its name.

Proposed Amendments to the Consumer Affairs Authority Act No. 09 of 2003 (Document No.32)

Proponent :- Rishad Bathiudeen, Minister of Industry and Commerce

Description :- Consumer Affairs Authority was established under the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act No. 09 of 2003. The proposal of MR. Rishad Bathiudeen , Minister of Industry and Commerce to amend this Act to reach new global marketing practices while avoiding the shortcomings identified during the implementation of this act.

Development of Bloemendal Area for Port Related Facilities (Document No.35)

Proponent :- Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Megapolis and Western Development

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka to execute the proposed activities of widening Kimbulaela Water Retention Area, Developing additional Railway Facilities and constructions of Urban Pleasure Canter and Authentication Centre of the Department of Railways.

Increasing the Productivity of Small Scale Tea Estates (Document No.39 )

Proponent :- Navin Dissanayake, Minister of Plantation Industries

Description :- The proposal of Minister of Plantation Industries to provide a Fertilizing Machine to each Small Scale Tea Estate Development Societies, Supplying Planting Machineries and to reconstruct the Rural Access Roads, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Implementation of Additional Protocol of Security Provisions Agreement of Sri Lanka with International Atomic Energy Agency (Document No.40)

Proponent :- Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

Description :- Sri Lanka has entered to an agreement with International Atomic Energy Agency for the implementation of Security Regulations. In 1997, a proposal of signing an additional Protocol was approved for strengthening the system of respective security regulations. Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Minister of Power and Renewable Energy to implement the regulations of this protocol in Sri Lanka.

Building Technical Cooperation in the field of Agriculture (Document No.41)

Proponent :- Duminda Dissanayake, Minister of Agriculture

Description :- It was approved by the cabinet of Ministers, the proposal to sign an Agreement between SLCARP and Michigan State University on education , research and long term Technical Cooperation.

Memorandum of Understanding between Sri Lanka Institute of Government Education and Institute of Public Enterprise. (Document No.51)

Proponent :- Ranjith Maddumabandara, Minister of Public Administration and Management

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara to enter in to a MOU with Institute of Public Enterprise in India.

Construction of Development of Infrastructure Facilities related to Ruhunu and Wayamba Universities . (Document No.59)

Proponent :- Kabir Hashim, Minister of Public Enterprise Development

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Minister Kabir Hashim for the construction of buildings in Medical Faculty and Naval Studies canter in Engineering Faculty f of Ruhunu University, and Faculty of Technology under a cost of Rs. 3,999/- million.

Construction of a Luxury Boutique Hotel attached to Waters Edge Hotel (Document No.62)

Proponent :- Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Megapolis and Western Development

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Minister Patali Champika Ranwaka to build a Urban Luxury Boutique attached to Hotel attached to Waters Edge.

Procurement of Locomotive Engines for the transportation of Solid Garbage from Kelaniya to Aruwakkalu (Document No.63)

Proponent :- Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Megapolis and Western Development

Description : It is necessary to purchase Container Wagons and four Locomotive Engines this Solid garbage transporting Project in order to transport Garbage from Kelaniya to Aluwakkalau. Since it is a long term procedure Cabinet of Ministers decided to purchase these items upon the Procurement Decision of the Department of Railway.

Developing the Fishing Boat System in order to increase the production and quality of the production. (Document No 65)

Proponent :- Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development

Description :- Rs. 400 million has been allocated by the Budget Proposal 2018 for the development of Fishing Boat System in the country. Cabinet of ministers approved the proposal to manufacture 23 boats under this project. The beneficiary should bare 50% of the cost.

Resolving the current issues in order to expedite initiation of the Operations in Oluvil Harbour (Document No.66)

Proponent :- Mahinda Samarasinghe, Minister of Ports and Shipping

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the Proposal to start the excavations under the Foreign Subsidies, and to purchase a suitable excavator in accordance with the Government procurement system.

Agreement between Sri Lanka and Russia on Military Coordination (Document No. 68)

Proponent :- H.E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal to enter in to a agreement with the Republic of Russia with the intention of developing bilateral military Cooperation in order to strengthen the National security and Mutual Trust.

Implementing the pilot project to Create Young Entrepreneurs in field of Agriculture in Kurunegala and Puttalam District (Document No. 69)

Proponent :- H.E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment

Description :- It has been planned to provide Subsidy Loans for 100 young entrepreneurs in Kurunegala District. Considering the trend of Entrepreneurs in Puttalam District cabinet of Ministers decided to implement this pilot program including Puttalam District.

Construction of rain water drain tunnels in the areas of New Muthuwella and Torrington under the Urban Development Project in Colombo Suburbs (Document No.73)

Proponent :- H.E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment

Description :- It was approved the proposal to offer this contract to M/s petroleum pipeline engineering co.Ltd upon the recommendation of standing Procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Enforcement of law against those who commit false information and defamatory postings (Document No. 75)

Description :-Cabinet of Ministers decided to inform Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Digital Infrastructure and Foreign affairs, Ministry of Finance and Media, Ministry of Law and Order, to submit their recommendations regarding the legal actions which can be accomplished within the current legal frame against the individuals who distribute false information and defamatory postings via Electronic and printed media.

Expedite the payments of compensation to the victims of unfortunate incidents in the area of Kandy recently. (Document No.76)

Description :- Cabinet of Ministers decided to instruct respective officials to expedite the payment procedure of compensation to victims of unfortunate incidents that has been occurred surrounding Kandy area at the beginning of March.