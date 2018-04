Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district during the morning too. Heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.