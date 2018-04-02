There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers during next few days, the Met. Department says.

Issuing the today’s weather forecast, the department says showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and Northern provinces and in Hambantota district during the morning too.

Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, it says.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

On the apparent of Northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Kalkuda, Welikanda, Polonnaruwa, Ambanpola and Madurankuliya about 12:11 noon.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Jaffna via Batticaloa and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 25-35kmph.

Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.