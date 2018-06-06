Prevailing windy condition is likely to continue until 11th June over the island and in the sea areas around the island. It’s expected to reduce gradually after 11th June.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-Western provinces.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Central, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and Monaragala district.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Jun-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 25 85 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 36 27 85 55 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 27 85 75 Several spells of showers

Galle 30 25 95 85 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 31 28 85 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 28 23 90 70 Showers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 17 14 95 85 Showers at times

Ratnapura 31 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 33 26 85 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 90 75 Mainly fair