Prevailing windy condition over the island and in the sea areas around the island is expected to reduce gradually from today (12th June).

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kurunegala district.

Light showers will occur in Western province and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts particularly in the morning.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in Northern, North-Central, Central, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts.

Marine weather

Prevailing strong windy condition in the sea areas around the island is expected to reduce gradually during from today.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

Sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

City weather