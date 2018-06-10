Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, to grant title deeds for the families identified through a research conducted on providing title deeds for the residents.
Under the Muthurajawela Development Project executed in 1994, illegal residents were resettled in a part of the same developed land.
Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, to grant title deeds for the families identified through a research conducted on providing title deeds for the residents.
June 13, 2018, 5:03 pm
June 13, 2018, 4:52 pm
June 13, 2018, 4:05 pm
June 13, 2018, 3:49 pm
June 13, 2018, 3:40 pm
June 13, 2018, 3:34 pm
June 13, 2018, 9:49 am
June 12, 2018, 9:09 am
June 11, 2018, 9:33 am
June 10, 2018, 4:29 pm