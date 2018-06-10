Approximately 1.38 million families are subsidized by Samurdhi Subsidy program. However, it has been identified that there are families that should be subsidized but do not receive samurdhi subsidy.

Accordingly, the proposal made by P. Harison, Minister of Social Empowerment to expand this subsidy up to 150,000 more low income families as recommended by respective Divisional and District Secretaries, was approved by the cabinet of Ministers.